Deadline ends, but Kilambakkam terminus yet to be PwD-friendly

CHENNAI: Even as the deadline for making the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam accessible to people with disabilities ended in mid-January, the works in this regard are far from over. A fact-check by activists earlier this week found only a small aspect of the work was started. The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) had floated three tenders worth Rs 1 crore to make the facility disabled-friendly.
After visiting the terminus in September last, members of Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) had submitted a report of actions and retrofits required. It was only after the authorities’ silence and inaction led to a PIL, that CMDA called for the tenders and set two months as deadline for the works.
DRA team member Sudha Ramamoorthy said they found retrofitting the inconsistent tactile guidance and warning surface indicators for the blind to navigate was incomplete. This issue was found on the passage to lifts and staircases.
“There are errors in logic with tactile guidance to toilets ending before dustbins and lift without buttons,” the observation made by DRA activists point out.
Similarly, due to improper scouring and embedding, retrofitted tiles are protruding a little at the corners create a slight difference in the level from the floor. Apart from that, the ramp and staircases work is yet to commence. The long entry ramps 1 and 2, still lack in between landings, shelter from rain, thermal-coated railings and floor markings. The curved side entry ramp is too steep for unassisted wheelchair users.
The counters need to assume dual heights. There is only one counter now, and the staff has no tactile guidance leading to it, the follow-up report accessed by TNIE said.
2000 private buses fined for overcharging passengers
The state transport department has slapped fine on 1,892 private buses for overcharging the passengers during Pongal from January 10 to 21. After an inspection, the team slapped Rs 36,55,414 as fine. The department has also asked 1,000 private buses, registered in AP and Nagaland, to obtain proper documents before March 31.