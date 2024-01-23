Deadline ends, but Kilambakkam terminus yet to be PwD-friendly

CHENNAI: Even as the deadline for making the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam accessible to people with disabilities ended in mid-January, the works in this regard are far from over. A fact-check by activists earlier this week found only a small aspect of the work was started. The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) had floated three tenders worth Rs 1 crore to make the facility disabled-friendly.

After visiting the terminus in September last, members of Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) had submitted a report of actions and retrofits required. It was only after the authorities’ silence and inaction led to a PIL, that CMDA called for the tenders and set two months as deadline for the works.

DRA team member Sudha Ramamoorthy said they found retrofitting the inconsistent tactile guidance and warning surface indicators for the blind to navigate was incomplete. This issue was found on the passage to lifts and staircases.

“There are errors in logic with tactile guidance to toilets ending before dustbins and lift without buttons,” the observation made by DRA activists point out.