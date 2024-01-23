DMK Salem meet wins praise for sumptuous biriyani, ‘zero wastage’

TIRUCHY: The second state conference of the DMK’s youth wing which was held in Salem on Sunday remains a talking point not just for the political statement it made but also for the lunch that satiated the participants who numbered in lakhs. The quality of the food and the packaging aside, ensuring “zero wastage” has drawn praise from several quarters for conference coordinator and minister KN Nehru, and the Tiruchy-based group which handled the catering.

Photographs of the meal, which included mutton biriyani, fried chicken and curd rice, are being shared widely on social media with specific compliments on the flavour and packaging. Tiruchy-based KMS Hakkim Biriyani Group, which was entrusted with the food preparation and distribution at the conference, made it possible with a 5,000-strong workforce.

KMS group’s director Dr A Hakkim told TNIE, “Our team reached the venue two days ahead of the conference to chalk out a plan for cooking arrangements and food distribution. Every food ingredient used was sourced locally, without compromising on quality. Approximately three lakh combo boxes were ready by 10.15 am on Sunday. After that, we began distributing them at 20 counters.”