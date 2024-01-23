DMK Salem meet wins praise for sumptuous biriyani, ‘zero wastage’

TIRUCHY: The second state conference of the DMK’s youth wing which was held in Salem on Sunday remains a talking point not just for the political statement it made but also for the lunch that satiated the participants who numbered in lakhs. The quality of the food and the packaging aside, ensuring “zero wastage” has drawn praise from several quarters for conference coordinator and minister KN Nehru, and the Tiruchy-based group which handled the catering.
Photographs of the meal, which included mutton biriyani, fried chicken and curd rice, are being shared widely on social media with specific compliments on the flavour and packaging. Tiruchy-based KMS Hakkim Biriyani Group, which was entrusted with the food preparation and distribution at the conference, made it possible with a 5,000-strong workforce.
KMS group’s director Dr A Hakkim told TNIE, “Our team reached the venue two days ahead of the conference to chalk out a plan for cooking arrangements and food distribution. Every food ingredient used was sourced locally, without compromising on quality. Approximately three lakh combo boxes were ready by 10.15 am on Sunday. After that, we began distributing them at 20 counters.”
The group prepared mutton biriyani using 50 tonnes of meat and served 30 tonnes of Chicken 65, besides bread halwa, curd rice and brinjal curry, sources said. “We are happy that our recipe and arrangements were received well,” Hakkim said.
Nehru, whose managerial skills Chief Minister MK Stalin commended during the conference by commenting “maanadu endraal Nehru, Nehru endraal maanadu” (loosely translating to ‘conference means Nehru and Nehru means conference’), elaborated on the measures. “In order to avoid wastage, we asked the catering group to serve the food in container boxes. We were ready to provide food for about three lakh people. But exceeding our expectations, about six lakh cadre turned up. Our team, going per the alternative plan, arranged for bread packets, snacks and water bottles. I also visited the dining hall multiple times to ensure that food distribution was smooth,” the minister said.
Tiruchy-based DMK worker S Murugavel, who attended the Salem conference, said, “All these demonstrate our party’s ability to handle things in the best manner possible. We’re glad that we did not face a scenario like at our rival party’s conference when large portions of food were thrown away in pits.”
5 lakh cadre participated, says Udhayanidhi Stalin
DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin said five lakh cadres attended the party’s conference in Salem on Sunday. He said this while felicitating party functionaries who worked for the success of the conference. Sources said Udhayanidhi gifted all functionaries a gold ring. “The date was decided five months ago, but the meet had to be post poned twice due to rain and flood in Chennai and southern districts. The conference was very well organised. I thank all those who made the conference a success,” he said.