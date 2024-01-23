Governor, Finance Minister cry ‘repression’, CM Stalin says it’s all BJP lies

CHENNAI: The BJP-DMK spat over the live telecast of Ayodhya Ram temple consecration in Tamil Nadu shrines boiled over on Monday with Governor R N Ravi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accusing the DMK government of continuing with its “saga of repression” and Chief Minister M K Stalin and HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu dubbing the charges as lies. “Genuine devotees in TN treat devotion as their personal choice and they hail Periyar’s principles while worshipping Perumal,” the CM said.

Hearing an urgent petition on Monday, the Supreme Court told Tamil Nadu authorities to act in accordance with the law and not based on any oral instructions. In a related development in the Madras High Court, the court said that devotion towards God is meant only for promoting peace and happiness.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman charged that ‘the repression saga in Tamil Nadu continues’ referring to the alleged denial by the state government to live-telecast the consecration of the Ram temple. She also called the DMK government ‘anti-Hindu’. Governor Ravi, who visited the Kothandaramar temple, alleged that priests and staff of the temple were in “invisible fear” while the entire country celebrated the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Ram Lalla. The CM slammed the governor for the remark and the BJP for its ‘Ram temple politics.’ The head priest of Kothandaramar temple, too, soon clarified that there was no fear among the priests and that the governor was happy when he visited the temple.