Joint patrol by Tamil Nadu, Kerala foresters to protect wildlife

NILGIRIS: Tamil Nadu and Kerala forest department officials on Monday conducted a joint patrol to protect wildlife and prevent wildfire.

The Tamil Nadu team was led by M Yuvaraj Kumar, the forest range officer of the Mukurthi National Park range. S Vinod, wildlife warden of the Silent Valley National park, headed the Kerala team.

“There is a high chance that people may enter the forest to collect honey or firewood. The joint patrol prevents human intrusion as it would lead to forest fires. We will book a trespassing case against those found roaming inside the forest,” said Yuvaraj Kumar.