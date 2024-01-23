Karaikal's first sewage treatment plant on track for completion this year itself

KARAIKAL: Work on Karaikal’s first sewage water treatment plant (STP) undertaken at a cost of about Rs 40 crore is in progress to be completed by this year itself, according to sources.

The STP with a capacity to treat 11 million litres per day (MLD) is being set up over a land parcel of 2.5 acres in Puthuthurai after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) noted that sewage from Karaikal town is polluting the Arasalar, Noolar and Vanjiyar rivers. It directed the Karaikal administration and the Puducherry Public Works Department (PWD) to come with an action plan to tackle the issue.

Accordingly, work on the plant being set up at a cost of Rs 33 crore commenced in December. A Gujarat-based company, which is setting up the plant, will also collaborate in its maintenance for the first two years. The maintenance is expected to cost about Rs 7 crore.

About Rs 22 crore of the total funding is from the Union government under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme while the Puducherry PWD is contributing the rest. A PWD official on the project said,