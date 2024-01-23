Khelo India Youth Games 2024: Food shortage at venue resolved, caterer changed

Meanwhile, as the second round and quarterfinal matches took place on Monday, both TN girls and boys were bested by their respective opponents in the team category of the second round of the Gatka event. Also, a girl from TN who entered round two in the single category lost to an opponent from Punjab after a tough fight.



"This is the second competition the TN team is participating in after the 2021 Khelo event. In comparison with the previous one, our team has improved significantly. In 2021, all the athletes from the state had lost in the very first round. But this year, our athletes have managed to reach the second round in both team and single soti events," said Selvaraj Asan, Tamil Nadu Gatka Federation secretary.