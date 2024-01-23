Khelo India Youth Games: Pooja seeks gold on home turf

CHENNAI: Pooja Arthi R is all set for the gold hunt in individual women's squash in the 6th Khelo India Youth Games at Squash Court in Nehru Park, Chennai. The 18-year-old local player is excited to play the final against Nirupama Dubey of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Pooja's journey to the final was marked by an effortless victory in the semifinals against her state teammate Deepika V. The Asian bronze medalist showcased her talent, making her mark in this edition of Khelo India Youth Games where squash is included for the first time.

Sporting legacy runs deep in Pooja's household, with both parents, C Amudha and M Raghu, along with brother Kishore Aravind, making significant contributions. Amudha, a former Asian gold medalist in Triathlon, and Raghu, a national diving champion, exemplify the strong sporting culture that shaped Pooja's journey.

"As a sportsperson, I know how difficult it is to be in form every time. Sometimes we may lose in games and it may affect us. That's why both of us are constantly cheering for our daughter in her games. As a parent I sacrificed my promotion in my job for her sports career.