Khelo India Youth Games: Pooja seeks gold on home turf

CHENNAI: Pooja Arthi R is all set for the gold hunt in individual women's squash in the 6th Khelo India Youth Games at Squash Court in Nehru Park, Chennai. The 18-year-old local player is excited to play the final against Nirupama Dubey of Maharashtra on Tuesday.
Pooja's journey to the final was marked by an effortless victory in the semifinals against her state teammate Deepika V. The Asian bronze medalist showcased her talent, making her mark in this edition of Khelo India Youth Games where squash is included for the first time.
Sporting legacy runs deep in Pooja's household, with both parents, C Amudha and M Raghu, along with brother Kishore Aravind, making significant contributions. Amudha, a former Asian gold medalist in Triathlon, and Raghu, a national diving champion, exemplify the strong sporting culture that shaped Pooja's journey.
"As a sportsperson, I know how difficult it is to be in form every time. Sometimes we may lose in games and it may affect us. That's why both of us are constantly cheering for our daughter in her games. As a parent I sacrificed my promotion in my job for her sports career.
And I believe support from the parents is the key factor for a players' performance," Raghu, who is working as a GST employee, shared his thoughts. Having already secured bronze in both individual and team events at the Asian Junior Squash Championship in Dalian, China, Pooja is no stranger to success.
Her participation in the National Games, Goa resulted in a gold medal in the team event and an individual silver. Pooja is also participating in the Team Squash event for Tamil Nadu along with Deepika V, Shameena Riaz and Nirupama N.
They will face Rajasthan in the semifinal on Tuesday."Last year was very nice for me as I clinched my first national and international medals. I have been practicing in this squash court for around 10 years. So I am so glad to play the final in my hometown and I want to kickstart my medal hunt for 2024 by winning the gold," Pooja signed off.