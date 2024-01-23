Man, son fall from train; claim it started ahead of departure time

KRISHNAGIRI: A 42-year-old man and his three-year-old son had a lucjy escape after they fell while getting down from train at Hosur railway station on Sunday night.

The victim and a bystander alleged that the train did not halt for its scheduled time. But railway officials denied the allegation. M Sasikumar (42), who works as Block Resource Teacher Educator (BRTE) in Kelamangalam block, went to Dharmapuri on Friday with his wife and three children and returned on Sunday evening.

He arrived by SMVT Express at 8. 50 pm. As they were deboarding, Sasikumar and his three-year-old son fell as on the platform as the train started to move. Sasikumar was injured on his leg and his son was injured on his head. They were treated in Hosur government hospital and the boy was discharged on Monday.