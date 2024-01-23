New three-storey Puducherry house collapses, drain work blamed

PUDUCHERRY: A newly constructed three-story building at Ambedkar Nagar in Auttupatti collapsed on Monday afternoon. Allegations surfaced among residents, pointing to negligence by workers involved in drainage canal work behind the structure. Former AIADMK MLA A Anbazhagan staged a protest demanding compensation for the affected family. However, PWD officials clarified that the collapse was primarily due to a weak basement.

Eyewitnesses said the house, owned by R Savitri (65), began to lean towards Uppanaur Canal, where drainage construction work was underway. As it is a newly constructed building, nobody was living there. Alerted by a woman who noticed cracks in the road, construction workers escaped. Minutes later, the building collapsed.