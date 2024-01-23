New three-storey Puducherry house collapses, drain work blamed

PUDUCHERRY: A newly constructed three-story building at Ambedkar Nagar in Auttupatti collapsed on Monday afternoon. Allegations surfaced among residents, pointing to negligence by workers involved in drainage canal work behind the structure. Former AIADMK MLA A Anbazhagan staged a protest demanding compensation for the affected family. However, PWD officials clarified that the collapse was primarily due to a weak basement.
Eyewitnesses said the house, owned by R Savitri (65), began to lean towards Uppanaur Canal, where drainage construction work was underway. As it is a newly constructed building, nobody was living there. Alerted by a woman who noticed cracks in the road, construction workers escaped. Minutes later, the building collapsed.
“The construction of the building, along with government support, was begun years ago. However, it was paused due to funding constraints and resumed last year with savings, loans, and jewellery mortgages of Rs 65 lakh. The collapse occurred just as we prepared for a housewarming ceremony on February 11,” said Savitri.
Savitri’s son-in-law, P Suresh, said, “Despite our requests, workers dug behind our house without informing us, leading to the collapse on Monday.”
Former MLA A Anbazhagan of AIADMK, who staged a protest by blocking Maraimalai Adigal Salai near Attupati, said, “The authorities should immediately issue a compensation.”