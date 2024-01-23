No untoward incident in Chennai; live feed at Egmore, Central stations

CHENNAI: AMID the political tussle over the Ram Mandir consecration, people organised special bhajans and screenings of the event, all of which passed off without any major untoward incident on Monday.

People gathered in large numbers at Triplicane Parthasarathi temple, West Mambalam Kothanda Ramaswamy temple, ECR Kalyanaperumal temple and Kancheepuram Varadharaja Perumal temple for rituals. Several devotees distributed food at various shrines. In Triplicane, hundreds of women carried lamps around the temple.

S Aishwarya of Triplicane told TNIE, “A lot of people in and around the area have been conducting special bhajans, ‘Akhand Ramayan’, Ram Leela programmes and the likes for the past couple of weeks.”

People also said they were able to carry on with their celebrations as scheduled without any issue.