Property tax collection in Coimbatore city crawls

COIMBATORE: With a little over two months left in the financial year 2023-24, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) collected just 53.82% of the property tax demand of Rs 518.69 cr as on Monday. About 24.66% of this includes collection of arrears.

CCMC had grabbed the first position among 20 corporations in the state (excluding Greater Chennai Corporation) in property tax collection in the FY 2022-23, followed by Kancheepuram and Erode in the second and third spots. Sources say the civic body collected around 93% (Rs 352 cr) of the current year demand and 49% of arrear demands (Rs 70 cr) out of the overall demand of Rs 520 cr in FY 22-23. But this year, it may not reach anywhere close to these figures.

Of the five zones in the CCMC, the central zone has contributed the highest collection with 64.57%, followed by North (59.86%), East (57.23%) West (56.86%) and South (52.34%) zones.