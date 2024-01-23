Tamil Nadu

State was peaceful under our regime, says EPS

AIADMK general secretary Eddapadi K Palaniswami said that the party protects minorities and this was witnessed during the recent rains in Kanniyakumari district.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at Swamithoppu Ayya Vaikundar Thalamai Pathi in Kanniyakumari on Monday.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at Swamithoppu Ayya Vaikundar Thalamai Pathi in Kanniyakumari on Monday.Photo | Express
Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Eddapadi K Palaniswami offered prayers at the Ayya Vaikundar Thalaimai Pathi at Swamithoppu near Kanniyakumari on Monday.

Palaniswami also attended weddings and took part in an AIADMK event near Marthandam. Members of various political parties joined the AIADMK during the event.

Welcoming the new members, Palaniswami said, “AIADMK has more party members. The party is always helping and serving people, irrespective of whether it is in power or not. This was witnessed during the recent rains in Kanniyakumari district. AIADMK protects the minorities and Tamil Nadu has been peaceful under our regime.”

AIADMK district secretaries N Thalavai Sundaram, John Thangam and other functionaries participated.

AIADMK
Eddapadi K Palaniswami

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com