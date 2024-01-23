State was peaceful under our regime, says EPS

KANNIYAKUMARI: AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Eddapadi K Palaniswami offered prayers at the Ayya Vaikundar Thalaimai Pathi at Swamithoppu near Kanniyakumari on Monday.

Palaniswami also attended weddings and took part in an AIADMK event near Marthandam. Members of various political parties joined the AIADMK during the event.