Tamil Nadu residents seek road to graveyard, allege malpractice by government official

Further, a Karunakaaran of Paramakudi submitted a petition accusing a cooperative official of engaging in malpractice in the recruitment of candidates to the cooperative department in Ramanathapuram. He alleged that the official, instead of recruiting candidates who passed exams properly, has been offering job opportunities to unqualified individuals.



Meanwhile, hundreds of sanitation and OHT (Over Head Tank) workers associated with the CITU staged a sit-in protest inside the Collectorate campus later the day, demanding annual salary hike for panchayat sanitation workers, regularisation of the post of sanitation inspectors, and provision of salary ahead of fifth of every month. They further demanded action against the panchayat secretaries, if they failed to initiate government orders.