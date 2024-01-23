Tamil Nadu residents seek road to graveyard, allege malpractice by government official

RAMANATHAPURAM: Numerous people from across the district submitted petitions with the collector during the weekly grievance meeting held on Monday at the collectorate demanding resolution of various issues, including the construction of a separate road to a local graveyard, action against recruitment malpractice in the cooperative department, and others.
At the meeting, villagers from Kathaikulam near Keelakarai block said that they have to carry bodies through farmlands to reach the local graveyard, and have been left with the plight for years. They also submitted a petition demanding to take action in providing a separate road to the graveyard.
Further, a Karunakaaran of Paramakudi submitted a petition accusing a cooperative official of engaging in malpractice in the recruitment of candidates to the cooperative department in Ramanathapuram. He alleged that the official, instead of recruiting candidates who passed exams properly, has been offering job opportunities to unqualified individuals.
Meanwhile, hundreds of sanitation and OHT (Over Head Tank) workers associated with the CITU staged a sit-in protest inside the Collectorate campus later the day, demanding annual salary hike for panchayat sanitation workers, regularisation of the post of sanitation inspectors, and provision of salary ahead of fifth of every month. They further demanded action against the panchayat secretaries, if they failed to initiate government orders.