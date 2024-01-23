TNSTC starts first-ever Ooty -Thanjavur service
NILGIRIS: In a first, TNSTC commenced bus services from popular tourist destination Ooty to Thanjavur on Monday. Tourism Minister K Ramachandran and Nilgiris MP A Raja flagged it off in the presence of district collector M Aruna at the Ooty bus stand.
The bus will depart from Ooty at 6.30 pm and reach Thanjavur at 5 am via Tirupur, Karur and Tiruchy. Out of the 1,000 buses inducted into the TNSTC fleet recently, Coimbatore got 283 buses of which 13 (BS-IV vehicles) will be operated from tourist places to various destinations.
The buses have charging portals, emergency buttons for doors that can be operated from outside and inside, etc. TNSTC Ooty branch is operating to 12 services including Ooty to Bangalore, Ooty to Palakkad, Mettupalayam to Karaikudi, Mettupalayam to Rajapalayam, etc. It has also started operating additional buses to Ellanalli from the Coonoor bus stand via Aruvankadu.