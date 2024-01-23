TNSTC starts first-ever Ooty -Thanjavur service

NILGIRIS: In a first, TNSTC commenced bus services from popular tourist destination Ooty to Thanjavur on Monday. Tourism Minister K Ramachandran and Nilgiris MP A Raja flagged it off in the presence of district collector M Aruna at the Ooty bus stand.

The bus will depart from Ooty at 6.30 pm and reach Thanjavur at 5 am via Tirupur, Karur and Tiruchy. Out of the 1,000 buses inducted into the TNSTC fleet recently, Coimbatore got 283 buses of which 13 (BS-IV vehicles) will be operated from tourist places to various destinations.