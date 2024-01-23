Unauthorised quarries pose threat to houses, livestock in Karadikudi village: Residents

VELLORE: Residents of Karadikudi village in Anaicut taluk alleged that the high-end explosives used in the illegal stone quarries run by seven people are damaging their houses and livestock. They said that the group, using government sanction for one stone quarry in the region, is operating multiple quarries on government and private land.

During the grievance meeting on Monday, around 300 villagers submitted a petition against this to the collector and requested the district administration to take necessary legal action against them. The petition alleges that Munuswamy from Dharmapuri and Natarajan, Sumathi, Balachandar, Venkatesan, Murugan, and Shivakumar from Vellore are involved in stone quarrying and the 24/7 operations, employing high-energy explosives, are disrupting the lives of village residents, causing damages to public buildings and water tanks, and creating cracks in houses. Moreover, the falling stones from the quarry area have adversely impacted farming lands, resulting in the inability to carry out agricultural activities.

“The use of high-energy explosives, resulting in loud blasts and falling stones, has frightened and scattered the goats that graze surrounding that place,” said a villager.