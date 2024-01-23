Widow of organ donor seeks job to care for diaper-dependent kid

KRISHNAGIRI: The 32-year-old widow of an organ donor petitioned the district collector on Monday seeking a job to support her 12-year-old son, who is diagnosed with anorectal malformation.

B Selvi, a resident of Bellarampalli, told TNIE that her husband Babu (42) died in a road accident in the first week of January and his organs were donated. She has three male children studying in private schools in class 6, class 2, and class 1.

"My elder son aged 12, studying class 6, has a congenital anorectal anomaly and underwent surgery. He is now diaper dependent. He does not eat properly because of this issue. My husband owned a bakery and we admitted the children in private school. After his death, I cannot afford the fees and will soon shift them to government school," she told TNIE.