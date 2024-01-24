ASP Balveer Singh reinstatement: Custodial torture victims to file appeal

TIRUNELVELI: The counsel of some victims in the Ambasamudram custodial torture case said he was going to move the HC against the state government for revoking the suspension of IPS officer Balveer Singh, who along with his team of police personnel, was accused of torturing suspects.
“The accused officer destroyed crucial evidence, including his plier, gloves and blood-stained shirts of the victims in the custodial torture case. Instead of arresting him, the government has revoked his suspension. This is a betrayal of the victims, who believed that the state government would get them justice. I will move the high court against the state government’s decision,” advocate Maharajan, appearing for some victims, said.
When contacted, Rajeshwari, mother of two custodial torture victims, including a minor, told TNIE that she lost all hopes of getting justice in the case as the state government continues to do everything in favour of the officer.
“After we filed a complaint against Singh, the police registered various cases against one of my sons. Even in the wee hours on Tuesday, the personnel from Vikramasingapuram station visited my house and searched for my son, who is in Thoothukudi. I am planning to vacate my house and shift to some other town,” she rued.