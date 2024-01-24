ASP Balveer Singh reinstatement: Custodial torture victims to file appeal

TIRUNELVELI: The counsel of some victims in the Ambasamudram custodial torture case said he was going to move the HC against the state government for revoking the suspension of IPS officer Balveer Singh, who along with his team of police personnel, was accused of torturing suspects.

“The accused officer destroyed crucial evidence, including his plier, gloves and blood-stained shirts of the victims in the custodial torture case. Instead of arresting him, the government has revoked his suspension. This is a betrayal of the victims, who believed that the state government would get them justice. I will move the high court against the state government’s decision,” advocate Maharajan, appearing for some victims, said.