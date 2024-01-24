CCMC suspends grievances meet as officials ‘busy with other work’

“The online grievance redressal system and the Whatsapp complaint numbers are just an eyewash as the petitions or complaints filed in those forums yield nil results,” alleged S Vivin Saravan, a social activist, adding, “The weekly meeting was the only way in which the public was able to meet with the officials and explain their civic issues in detail.

But with the meeting suspended for over a month now, the people are unable to submit their petitions and have been affected to a great extent, “ he added When inquired about it, a CCMC official told TNIE that the CCMC officials were busy with the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme works.

“Officials are busy in sorting out the petitions received from people at ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ camps. The petitions are segregated by the respective departments and sent to the officials to sort them out. As the officials are busy with that work, the grievance redressal meeting is not organised in the CCMC head office,” added official.