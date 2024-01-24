Centre, States taking initiatives to reduce pressure on groundwater: Jal Shakti Minister

CHENNAI: Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said the Union government and individual State governments were taking several initiatives to conserve and reduce the pressure on groundwater resources and were yielding results.

"Unlike earlier, we are carrying out ground water mapping across the country every year. We are able to improve the groundwater levels in 10% of area, which was earlier categorised as over-exploited," he said during a press conference jointly addressed by Tamil Nadu minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan.

He was attending the All India Secretaries Conference on Water Vision@2047 at Mahabalipuram. The two-day conclave is attended by 30 secretaries and more than 300 delegates from 32 States and Union Territories.