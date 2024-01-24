Change of power in Telangana may delay Godavari-Cauvery rivers interlinking project

CHENNAI: The much-awaited signing of MoU between stakeholder States for the ambitious Godavari-Cauvery rivers interlinking project is likely to be delayed with change of government in Telangana, said senior officials in Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Speaking to TNIE, on the sidelines of All India Secretaries' Conference on Water Vision@2047 - Way Ahead organised by the ministry's National Water Mission in Mahabalipuram, sources said, before the Telangana assembly elections, a high-level meeting chaired by Task Force on Interlinking of Rivers (TF-ILR) chairman Sriram Vedire which was attended by senior bureaucrats from all the stakeholder States. An in-principle nod for the draft MoU was obtained.

However, now with Congress dethroning Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, one more consensus meeting needed to be conducted. Already, there is an air of disagreement in Telangana over using Inchampalli to divert Godavari river surplus to water into Cauvery.

Sriram Vedire, who was at the conference, acknowledged that there were some disagreements, but the ministry was actively pursuing with the State governments to reach full consensus. “Until, consensus is reached among all the stakeholder States, MoU can’t be signed,” he told TNIE.