TIRUCHY: None of the blood samples drawn from 31 suspects as part of investigation into the Vengaivayal water contamination case has matched with the DNA extracted from the faecal matter found in the village overhead tank, said sources.

Failing to unearth concrete evidence in the December 2022 incident, investigating team made 31 suspects undergo DNA testing following the court’s nod. However, the suspects’ samples did not match with that lifted from the tank.