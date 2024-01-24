Elephant attack: Narrow escape for woman and child in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A woman and her child had a narrow escape when three elephants damaged a temporary house in a construction site at Kathirnaickenpalayam near NSN Palayam in the early hours on Tuesday in search of food and water.

According to sources, a herd of three elephants entered the residential area where construction was in progress and damaged a galvanised sheet house in which a migrant family was staying. As soon as one elephant started damaging the front portion of the room, the man ran out to the safety of a house nearby by opening the door. When the woman who was holding her child tried to escape, another elephant tried to chase them. But they escaped.