Gorilla glass maker Corning plans Rs 1000 crore Tamil Nadu plant

CHENNAI: Corning, the maker of Gorilla Glass, will invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up a cover glass manufacturing facility at Pillaipakkam near Kancheepuram District.

The company’s joint venture with India-based Optiemus Infracom Ltd will be known as Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies Private Limited (BIG TECH). The project is expected to create 840 jobs. Gorilla Glass is used in smartphones, tablets and laptops, including those manufactured by Apple, Samsung and Google.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the project was exchanged in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin between Ashok Kumar Gupta, director of Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies Private Limited, and V Vishnu, MD and CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu.

The company plans to manufacture glass with extensive localisation and supply it to display panel makers and mobile manufacturers in India.