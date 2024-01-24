Indo-Russian talks on new eastern maritime corridor to begin today

CHENNAI: Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the India-Russia workshop in Chennai for operationalisation of the eastern maritime corridor, linking Chennai and other ports on the east coast with Vladivostok and far east ports of Russia, on Wednesday.

The workshop is the outcome of talks between Sonowal and Alexey Chekunkov, Russian minister for the development of the Far East and Arctic, in September last year. The minister had invited Russian delegates for a workshop in Chennai on the eastern maritime corridor, which was conceptualized during the second India Russia Strategic Economic Dialogue held in Delhi in 2019.

Currently, the majority of trade between India and Russia is executed through the western sea route, connecting the west coast of India and St. Petersburg via the Suez Canal and the Baltic Sea. The proposed eastern maritime corridor (EMC) will connect ports on the east coast to far east Russian ports via the Malacca Strait, the South China Sea and the Sea of Japan. EMC is 40% shorter than the western sea route, and promises a transit time of less than 18 days. It will not only reduce freight charges and transit time, but also provide new avenues for trade relations in the Pacific.