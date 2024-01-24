Kilambakkam bus stand ready for omnibuses, says minister

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said that private omnibuses will be able to operate from the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam from January 24 onwards. “Construction works are almost complete and CMDA has also agreed to provide them with any additional facilities if needed. We request omnibuses to also function from here,” he said in a press meet on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, omni bus associations had stated they would continue operate to buses only from Koyambedu, citing lack of connectivity at KCBT. “All the state transportation corporation buses will be run from KCBT in the coming days. So it would be ideal for omnibuses also to operate from there,” the minister further added.