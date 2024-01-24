Mayiladuthurai's first semi-covered warehouse fully operational, to phase out paddy storage in open

MAYILADUTHURAI: The district’s first semi-covered paddy warehouse set up in Edamanal at a total cost of Rs 31.32 crore turned fully functional on Tuesday, a day after Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 16 sheds of the unit via videoconferencing on Monday.

The facility with 25 semi-covered sheds will completely phase out open storage of paddy in the district, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) said. V Thirupathi, TNCSC senior regional manager, told TNIE, “Open storage of paddy will no longer be necessary in Mayiladuthurai district with the availability of the semi-covered warehouse and minor storage centres.”

The 25,000 metric tonne facility set up with NABARD assistance was completed in two phases. The warehouse construction was sped up after several thousands of tonnes of paddy grains procured from farmers and stored in the open at 'covered and plinth' (CAP) facilities get drenched in rain spells, germinate and become wasted. This impact results in loss to the tune of lakhs of rupees.