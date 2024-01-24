MeitY Secretary: Value-added electronic goods production must go up

CHENNAI: Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) secretary S Krishnan said that local value addition in the electronics sector needs to go up to 30 to 35% from a mere 15% in India.

He was speaking during the 13th Source India Electronics Supply Chain event at Chennai Trade Centre on Tuesday. “No country is going to hold the entire value chain of electronic components. Even China controls only about 40 to 45%. If we have to cement India’s position, a substantial portion of components should be sourced from the country,” he said.

Krishnan added that for the first time, India’s electronics exports crossed $20 billion in the first nine months of the financial year and a major portion of the exports took place in Tamil Nadu. “With this rate, we can easily exceed last year’s target,” he said.