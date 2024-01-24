Omnibuses from outside Tamil Nadu must get NOC by March

“Owners of omni buses are advised to immediately obtain NOC from the concerned states and re-register in Tamil Nadu by March 31 and obtain permit. So far 550 applications have been received for NOC,” he said. He said Tamil Nadu is losing revenue of Rs 40 crores per year due to vehicles registered in other states operating in Tamil Nadu without permit.

Talking about action taken on omnibuses that collected extra fare from passengers during Pongal holidays, he said, “Out of 15,659 omnibuses inspected across the state from January 10 to January 21, 1,892 buses were found charging extra fare. For the violation, `36,55,414 was collected from them as penalty.”