Perambalur bypass users put at risk as maintenance 'bypassed' for three years

PERAMBALUR: A five-kilometre stretch of the Perambalur bypass road connecting Thanneerpandhal in Perambalur with Koneripalayam four-road junction in the district is dreaded by commuters as a lack of maintenance for about three years has left it with dangerous potholes and peeled off portions.

The stretch also is bereft of signage and road markings, add vehicle users. The road connecting Thanneerpandhal and Thuraiyur road that was laid about ten years ago to ease congestion woes in Perambalur town is used by hundreds of vehicles, including trucks and government buses, heading to various places like Salem, Namakkal, Ariyalur, Chidambaram and Chennai.

The 5.2-km stretch, which was under the control of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), was handed over to the state highways department about three years ago. The latter until then was only in control of the remaining 2.7 km of the bypass.