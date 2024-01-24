Punjab wins big in gatka events at Khelo India Youth Games

MADURAI: The Punjab team put on a dominant show as they bagged four gold, two silver and three bronze medals in the Gatka event during the Khelo India Youth Games 2024 held in Madurai on Tuesday. Meanwhile, teams from Delhi and Chandigarh secured two gold medals in other gatka categories on Tuesday.

As part of the sixth edition of the Khelo India Games, events for gatka, a traditional martial arts form, were held at the Madurai SDAT complex between January 21 and 23. Across six categories, including farri soti team events, farri soti individual and single soti individual events, athletes from 19 states, including Tamil Nadu and reigning champions Punjab participated.

The semifinal and final matches were held on Tuesday, with a dominating Punjab girls team defeating Delhi in the farri soti team event to emerge as the champions.

Following suit, the Punjab boys team also defeated Delhi in the farri soti team event to win the finals. Meanwhile, Punjab’s Gursewak Singh defeated Delhi’s Harjasdeep Singh.