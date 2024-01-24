Son died due to medical negligence at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, alleges couple

THOOTHUKUDI: Claiming that their 9-year-old son died hours after being admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH) on January 17, allegedly due to negligence, a couple submitted a petition to District Collector G Lakshmipathy.

In their petition, the couple Maheswari and Karupasamy of Anna Nagar said that their only son, K Muthumanikandan, a class four student, was admitted to TKMCH following severe stomach ache early on January 17. After a checkup, the doctor admitted him as an inpatient and ordered a scan. However, there was no technician on duty as it was a Pongal holiday.

“Despite our repeated requests to various staffers, they refused to arrange a technician. When the doctor concerned was alerted about the unavailability of technicians, the doctor proceeded without a scan report. Later, he transfused blood and we were clueless as to why this was done. We were also told to leave the ward and were prevented from taking photos during the procedure. They also snatched our phones and deleted photos taken by a relative,” Maheswari alleged.