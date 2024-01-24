Sri Lankan Navy arrests six fishers from Rameswaram over IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan navy apprehended six fishermen from Rameswaram and impounded the two boats that they were on in the wee hours of Tuesday, allegedly for violating the IMBL. Those arrested and their boats have been handed over to the Mailadi fisheries department.



After several days of ban on fishing, about 480 mechanised boats from Rameswaram ventured into the sea on Monday night. Sources in the Sri Lankan navy said the north central naval command deployed a fast attack craft, belonging to the navy and Sri Lankan Coast Guard, to chase away a cluster of Indian fishermen, who were at work near the IMBL, on January 22.

As part of the operation, the naval personnel arrested those Indian fishermen, who continued fishing in the waters off Delft Island. All the arrested fishermen and the two boats were brought to the Kankasanthurai Harbour, where they were handed over to the Mailadi fisheries inspector for further action. Sources added that the fishermen were remanded in judicial custody for two weeks.