Tamil Nadu cabinet gives nod to new policy to empower women

CHENNAI: The state cabinet on Tuesday approved Tamil Nadu’s New Policy for women, two years after the draft was released in December 2021. Chief Minister MK Stalin will be releasing the new policy very soon.

Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan told this to reporters at the secretariat after attending the cabinet meeting. She said after the draft policy, the government sought views from experts from various quarters and included them before finalising the policy. The policy would be focussing on the overall empowerment of women in the state, she added.

The minister said a state-level committee headed by chief secretary and district-level committees headed by collectors would monitor the implementation of the new policy for women. The Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department would also oversee the implementation of this policy.