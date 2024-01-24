Tamil Nadu Law University ragging: Panel says suspend two students for a semester

TIRUCHY: The anti-ragging committee of Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNLLU) here that convened a meeting on campus on Monday to decide on disciplinary action against two students who allegedly forced their classmate to consume a soft drink mixed with urine has recommended for their suspension. A final call on action against the two, who were already placed under suspension, would be taken next week, sources said.
The alleged harassment of the victim, who is in the final year, occurred during a gathering held on campus on January 6. The incident came to light after he raised the matter with the university management, sources said. An inquiry committee was subsequently formed to look into the allegation.
The committee recently submitted its report to university Vice-Chancellor V Nagaraj and Registrar SM Balakrishnan. The report recommended disciplinary as well as legal action against the two students. Based on it, the registrar lodged a complaint against the two students with the Ramji Nagar police who then registered a case. The details of the case were not revealed to media persons.
Even as the duo was already placed under suspension pending inquiry by the anti-ragging committee, the latter comprising nine members met on campus on Monday. The panel based on the inquiry committee’s report recommended the university administration to place the two students under suspension for one semester in 2023-2024. A final call on the recommendation would, however, be taken next week, sources said.