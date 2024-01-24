Tamil Nadu Law University ragging: Panel says suspend two students for a semester

TIRUCHY: The anti-ragging committee of Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNLLU) here that convened a meeting on campus on Monday to decide on disciplinary action against two students who allegedly forced their classmate to consume a soft drink mixed with urine has recommended for their suspension. A final call on action against the two, who were already placed under suspension, would be taken next week, sources said.

The alleged harassment of the victim, who is in the final year, occurred during a gathering held on campus on January 6. The incident came to light after he raised the matter with the university management, sources said. An inquiry committee was subsequently formed to look into the allegation.