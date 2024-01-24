Tamil Nadu women outnumber men in 37 Lok Sabha seats

CHENNAI: Women voters outnumbered men in 205 Assembly constituencies and 37 Lok Sabha constituencies, according to the latest electoral rolls released by Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Monday after the summary revision.
The 29 constituencies where women voters are below men by a thin margin are Shozhinganallur, Harbour, Maduravoyal, Veppanahalli, Hosur, Thalli, Palacode, Pennagaram, Dharmapuri, Pappiredddipatti, Harur, Mettur, Tirukkoyilur, Ulundurpettai, Rishivandiyam, Omalur, Mettur, Edappadi, Veerapandi, Sankari, Tiruppur (North), Tiruppur (South), Coimbatore (North), Gandarvakottai, Neyveli, Colachel, Padmanabhapuram, Killyoor and Usilampatti.
The overall number of women voters in the state exceeded men for the first time during the Lok Sabha elections in 2014. At the time, there were 3,237 more women than men voters. From then on, there was no looking back. As of January 22, 2024, there are 10,89,394 more women voters than men in Tamil Nadu.
It was during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections that women voters outnumbered men for the first time - in 15 constituencies. The number rose to 22 in the Lok Sabha elections held in January 2010. Now, women voters top in 37 Lok Sabha constituencies with Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri being the exceptions. Going by this trend, within the next five years women are expected to exceed men in all constituencies.
When asked if the increase in the count of women voters would have any impact on TN’s electoral politics, veteran journalist Tharasu Shyam said, “Even when women voters were less in number, the election manifestos in Tamil Nadu were focussed on women. Since their number is going up steadily, political parties would be forced to announce more schemes for them in the coming years.”
In Tamil Nadu, women have already got 50% reservation in local bodies though the 33% reservation of women in legislatures and parliament is yet to be implemented. However, allegations of their husbands influencing and dominating their political careers are very frequent. This could be avoided if the number of women office bearers in political parties like district secretaries and other grassroots-level posts is increased. Former AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa, started giving party posts to women, but the number did not grow further, he added.
Senior journalist T Sigamani is of the view that a mere increase in the number would not empower the women politically. Instead, their participation in active politics can alone bring a change. He pointed out that from the times of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in the 1980s, the women-centric election promises were given.
“As of now, women who aspire to have a political career are unable to take it up due to the muscle and money power prevailing in the field. Also, the acceptance of women as political leaders by women voters is less now,” he said.
Congress seeks public opinion for manifesto
TNCC has invited suggestions from the public and experts for shaping the manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll. In a press statement, TNCC President KS Algiri disclosed that the AICC has formed an election manifesto committee, with former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram at its helm. The committee is scheduled to convene at Karamarajar Arangam on January 25. Additionally, he announced a preliminary consultative meeting with experts from various fields at the venue around 3.30 pm on the same day, preceding the public hearing. Alagiri further asked the public and experts to submit their suggestions in a written format.