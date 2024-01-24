Tamil Nadu women outnumber men in 37 Lok Sabha seats

When asked if the increase in the count of women voters would have any impact on TN’s electoral politics, veteran journalist Tharasu Shyam said, “Even when women voters were less in number, the election manifestos in Tamil Nadu were focussed on women. Since their number is going up steadily, political parties would be forced to announce more schemes for them in the coming years.”

In Tamil Nadu, women have already got 50% reservation in local bodies though the 33% reservation of women in legislatures and parliament is yet to be implemented. However, allegations of their husbands influencing and dominating their political careers are very frequent. This could be avoided if the number of women office bearers in political parties like district secretaries and other grassroots-level posts is increased. Former AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa, started giving party posts to women, but the number did not grow further, he added.

Senior journalist T Sigamani is of the view that a mere increase in the number would not empower the women politically. Instead, their participation in active politics can alone bring a change. He pointed out that from the times of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran in the 1980s, the women-centric election promises were given.