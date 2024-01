CHENNAI: Keeping up with its decade-long track record of enriching the discourse around education in India, the ThinkEdu Conclave, presented by SASTRA University, is back.

The two-day conference to begin in Chennai on Wednesday brings together over 50 of India’s brightest minds, offering engaging discussions to all education enthusiasts.

Attendees would get to hear from some of the most prominent thought-leaders of India, including Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Economist and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister Sanjeev Sanyal, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs & Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, and former Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

The line-up also includes former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, author and MP Shashi Tharoor, and Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India V Anantha Nageswaran. Actor Siddharth will also be taking part.