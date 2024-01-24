TN CM Stalin unveils 'Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal Arena' in Madurai

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled the newly constructed 'Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal Arena' at Killakarai village near Alanganallur on Wednesday.

Chief Minister also unveiled the statues--a tamer taming a bull and former CM Kalaignar Karunanidhi-- installed in the entrance of the arena. While addressing the audience, CM Stalin briefed the DMK's struggle of recover the glory of the jallikattu and received order from the Supreme Court.

"After DMK took charge it constructed the Archeological Museum in Keeladi of Sivaganga, Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai and Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal Arena in Madurai to portray Tamil's culture and ancient tradition. I am being very proud to inaugurate the jallikattu arena," he said.

He also stated that this arena and the tamer taming statue are the continuation of the Tamil culture and tradition. The same symbol is found in the Indus Valley civilization.

"Ancient rock paintings describe the bull which has a broad jaw, curved horn and huge hump. A similar kind of bull bones has been excavated in Keeladi," he pointed out.