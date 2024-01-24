TN CM Stalin unveils 'Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal Arena' in Madurai

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled the newly constructed 'Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal Arena' at Killakarai village near Alanganallur on Wednesday.
Chief Minister also unveiled the statues--a tamer taming a bull and former CM Kalaignar Karunanidhi-- installed in the entrance of the arena. While addressing the audience, CM Stalin briefed the DMK's struggle of recover the glory of the jallikattu and received order from the Supreme Court.
"After DMK took charge it constructed the Archeological Museum in Keeladi of Sivaganga, Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai and Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal Arena in Madurai to portray Tamil's culture and ancient tradition. I am being very proud to inaugurate the jallikattu arena," he said.
He also stated that this arena and the tamer taming statue are the continuation of the Tamil culture and tradition. The same symbol is found in the Indus Valley civilization.
"Ancient rock paintings describe the bull which has a broad jaw, curved horn and huge hump. A similar kind of bull bones has been excavated in Keeladi," he pointed out.
Taking a dig at AIADMK, the DMK president MK Stalin also said that when AIADMK was in power, they filed cases on jallikattu protestors for staging mass protests across the state. Then the ruling AIADMK government obliged the protestors' demand.
"Aringar Anna named Tamil Nadu for our state. Kalaignar Karunanidhi took efforts to get 'Semmozhi' status for our ancient language. Following this, the DMK model government constructed 'Kalaignar Centenary Aeruthazhuvuthal Arena'. People are asked to celebrate the Aeruthazhuvuthal sports with unity," he said.
Following this, Stalin waived the flag for a special jallikattu event, where a total of 500 bulls and 300 tamers participated in the sports arena on Wednesday. On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the best winner and best bull owner will receive Rs 20 lakh worth of Thar jeep as the prize.