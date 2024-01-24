Usilampatti DMK council chairperson Sakunthala Kattabomman joins AIADMK

SALEM: Chairperson of Usilampatti municipal council Sakunthala Kattabomman quit the DMK and joined AIADMK in the presence of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Salem on Tuesday. Former DMK executive committee member Cholai Ravi and Madurai south district literary wing organiser Vijay also shifted loyalty from the DMK to AIADMK. All the three were introduced to EPS by former minister RB Udhayakumar.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Udhayakumar said, “The three functionaries have vowed to work for AIADMK’s victory in Theni. The DMK claims that its youth wing conference will charge up party cadre. But it will only herald its downfall. The fact that DMK functionaries are joining the AIADMK is proof of that.”