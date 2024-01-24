Will educate women on DMK’s anti-Hindu policies: MLA Vanathi Srinivasan

ERODE: The BJP’s women wing will educate women, especially those in rural areas about the anti-Hindu policies of the DMK government, Mahila Morcha president and Coimbatore south MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, she said, “The Dravidian model of government desecrates Hindu festivals and blasphemes Hindu gods. We will create awareness about this among women, because they know the importance of Hindu festivals and worshipping family deities. The anti-Hindu policy of the Dravidian model of government will give them a major defeat in 2024 elections.”