Woman alleges Valliyoor All Women Police Station of apathy in missing daughter's case

"When I returned from my work on January 9, I found my daughter, who was studying class 11, missing. I looked for her on that day, but to no avail. I suspect that a youth from Viruthachalam could have kidnapped her, and I approached the Kudankulam police, who directed me to the Valliyoor AWPS. When I approached them, the Valliyoor police personnel asked me to modify my complaint, from kidnapping to that of a missing case. Eventually, they filed a mere missing woman's case. Even though I walked all the way to the station several times, I could not get a proper response from the police," Panjavarnakili told TNIE.



"Around 11.30 pm on Monday, some police personnel visited my house and asked me to arrange Rs 10,000 for them to hire a car to trace my daughter. I did not have that much money, and they coerced me into paying Rs 2,000. They initially took my son with them in their car, only to drop him in Madurai before leaving the city," she added. When contacted, SP Silambarasan told TNIE that he had already reviewed the police personnel in connection with this case, and assured that the police would soon find Panjavarnakili's daughter.