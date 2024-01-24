Woman alleges Valliyoor All Women Police Station of apathy in missing daughter's case

TIRUNELVELI: A 43-year-old woman from Kudankulam on Tuesday accused the Valliyoor All Women Police Station (AWPS) of apathy over finding her minor daughter, who went missing two weeks ago. The complainant, K Panjavarnakili, also alleged that the police personnel coerced her into paying them for a car that they allegedly hired to search for the girl.
Speaking to TNIE, Panjavarnakili demanded that Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan help her in finding her daughter. She added that she lost her husband 10 years ago, and is the sole breadwinner of her family.
"When I returned from my work on January 9, I found my daughter, who was studying class 11, missing. I looked for her on that day, but to no avail. I suspect that a youth from Viruthachalam could have kidnapped her, and I approached the Kudankulam police, who directed me to the Valliyoor AWPS. When I approached them, the Valliyoor police personnel asked me to modify my complaint, from kidnapping to that of a missing case. Eventually, they filed a mere missing woman's case. Even though I walked all the way to the station several times, I could not get a proper response from the police," Panjavarnakili told TNIE.
"Around 11.30 pm on Monday, some police personnel visited my house and asked me to arrange Rs 10,000 for them to hire a car to trace my daughter. I did not have that much money, and they coerced me into paying Rs 2,000. They initially took my son with them in their car, only to drop him in Madurai before leaving the city," she added. When contacted, SP Silambarasan told TNIE that he had already reviewed the police personnel in connection with this case, and assured that the police would soon find Panjavarnakili's daughter.
Dowry plaint shut without inquiry
Meanwhile, a Valliyoor-based woman alleged that the AWPS had closed her dowry complaint against her husband without conducting an inquiry. "My mother had given my husband Rs 5-lakh cash, 60 sovereigns of gold ornaments, and Rs 1 lakh-worth household appliances during our marriage in 2022. Later, another Rs 20 lakh cash followed. However, my husband and my in-laws physically assaulted me, and demanded more dowry on December 22, 2023. I filed a complaint with the Valliyoor AWPS. Despite my repeated requests, the police closed my complaint without inquiring into the matter," she said.