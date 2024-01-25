Chennai cops receive ‘app’ power

CHENNAI: Intending to enhance services of the police across the Greater Chennai Police limits, Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal on Wednesday launched three apps -- Integrated Vehicle Monitoring System (IVMS), Parundhu and Nivaranam. Further, an initiative named Bandham, exclusively to assist senior citizens was also unveiled on the occasion.

IVMS was created at a cost of Rs 1.81 crore to trace missing or stolen vehicles within city limits and to prevent criminals from using stolen vehicles to commit crimes. As many as 75 cameras with the IVMS app have already been installed in 25 places. The app will send alert messages to the police whenever the camera detects a stolen or missing vehicle. Based on requirements, 50 more cameras may be installed.