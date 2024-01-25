Chennai cops receive ‘app’ power

CHENNAI: Intending to enhance services of the police across the Greater Chennai Police limits, Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal on Wednesday launched three apps -- Integrated Vehicle Monitoring System (IVMS), Parundhu and Nivaranam. Further, an initiative named Bandham, exclusively to assist senior citizens was also unveiled on the occasion.
IVMS was created at a cost of Rs 1.81 crore to trace missing or stolen vehicles within city limits and to prevent criminals from using stolen vehicles to commit crimes. As many as 75 cameras with the IVMS app have already been installed in 25 places. The app will send alert messages to the police whenever the camera detects a stolen or missing vehicle. Based on requirements, 50 more cameras may be installed.
The Parundhu app is an enhanced 24-hour monitoring platform equipped with facilities to record details of history-sheeted and non-history-sheeted offenders, as per records maintained at the 104 police stations in Greater Chennai Police limits. This app will send immediate alerts to senior officers whenever an accused person is remanded, a bail petition is filed, bail is granted or released from prison.
“This app will help intelligence officials to send alerts about history-sheeted criminals and to seek action taken report against the accused,” an official release stated. Meanwhile, the Nivaranam app will help coordinate complaints lodged by the public and monitor the status of the inquiries. It also enables police officers to expedite the action on pending complaints.
Apart from the apps, DGP Shankar Jiwal also launched the Bandham programme, an initiative to assist senior citizens aged above 75, who reside alone or suffer from illness. “Details of senior citizens whose children reside in other districts/abroad, senior citizens who have no children, and parents who were deserted by their children will be collected. They will be watched over by the police department to help them at times of emergencies, besides taking them to hospitals,” the official release added. Senior citizens can dial the toll-free mobile number 94999 57575 in case of emergencies.