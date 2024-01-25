Coimbatore traffic cops to get air-conditioned booths

COIMBATORE: Traffic wing personnel need not sweat it out during summer as Coimbatore city police have started to install air-conditioned booths at several busy road junctions in the city. An air conditioned booth was installed at Oppanakara Street junction in March 2023 on a trial basis. Based on the positive feedback, police are extending it across the city, sources said.

The booths are designed like a room rather than a conventional traffic umbrella usually set up at junctions. They are light in weight and can be transported easily and set up wherever required. Glass windows have been given so that the police personnel can monitor the road staying in cool comfort.