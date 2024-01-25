Coimbatore car blast case: NIA chargesheets two more

The case relates to an explosion in front of the Kottai Sangameshwarar temple in Ukkadam on October 23, 2022. The blast was triggered through a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device, driven by Jamesha Mubeen who allegedly was inspired by ISIS. Azarudeen, who acted as a pedagogue to the module involved in the attack, was earlier arrested by the NIA for alleged indoctrination of his followers in ISIS ideology. Mohammed Idris, who was part of the module of Azarudeen, was tasked with purchasing a used vehicle for the blast and to assist the main accused in the attack, the release stated.