Ellakiyampatti residents urge government to clean up lake

DHARMAPURI: A big lake in Ellakiyampatti village in Dharmapuri district has been massively polluted by the accumulation of sewage water and plastic waste. Residents have now urged the district administration to clean up the lake which encompasses an area of over 13 acres.

Ellakiyampatti lake lies nearly three kilometres from the district headquarters, Dharmapuri town. The lake was once a freshwater source for the entire Ellakiyampatti panchayat. However, severe neglect coupled with the accumulation of sewage water and plastic waste have led to its severe degradation.

Speaking to TNIE, M Umashankar, a member of the Dharmapuri People’s Forum, said, “In 2014, through public funding, we had undertaken a massive renovation work which had led to the revival of the lake. To strengthen the bund we had also planted various native trees. But there is only so much that can be done. Now, the lake is severely polluted mainly by plastic wastes and the discharge of sewage water from the panchayat drains into the lake. It has declined again though improvements were made by the Dharmapuri administration two years ago.”