Ensure four upcoming bus stands are disabled-friendly: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the state government to ensure that the bus termini under construction at Koothambakkam, Venpakkam, Varadarajapuram and Mamallapuram are disabled-friendly. The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction while disposing of petitions filed by disabled rights activist Vaishnavi Jayakumar seeking orders to make the Kilambakkam bus terminus accessible to people with disabilities (PwD).

“Naturally, the four bus stands will have to be constructed in compliance with the Harmonised Guidelines and Standards for Universal Accessibility in India- 2021, and the first respondent shall take necessary steps while issuing the tender notice,” the bench said in the order. It further stated the court would appreciate it if the ‘Access Auditors’ would undertake periodical inspection during the construction at the bus stands and make necessary suggestions.