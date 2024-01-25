Giving free ration won’t affect resolve to eradicate poverty: Hardeep Singh Puri

CHENNAI: Hardeep Singh Puri, union minister of housing and urban affairs, petroleum and natural gas, outlined the Modi government’s ambitious vision for a developed India by 2047 during a panel discussion at the 13th ThinkEdu Conclave. The session - The Promise of Gyan: Viksit Bharat - was chaired by author and analyst Shankkar Aiyar.

“When you construct toilets, providing over 11 crore in total, it enhances the dignity of the girl child. Similarly, with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, we offer affordable homes to economically weaker sections, and notably, the property title is held in the name of the woman of the household. This marks a fundamental difference,” he said while elaborating on the Modi government’s plans.