MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a response from the state on a PIL filed seeking action against all illegal quarry activities in Karur, including one operated by Srirangam MLA M Palaniyandi (DMK).

Petitioner C Ezhilarasu, an advocate, said that based on an order passed by the high court in a petition filed by MRK Siva, who alleged that illegal quarrying was being carried out on a large scale in Karur district, an inspection was conducted at the quarries in question, including the one belonging to the MLA.