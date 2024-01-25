Shell out more for building material from next month in Tamil Nadu

Chandra Prakash added that the price hike is being implemented in Coimbatore, Erode and Karur districts since the other districts have done it before Pongal.

“When compared to the prices in Chennai, it is much less here. The price hike in Chennai is Rs 1,000 per unit as they have to take these materials for a distance of 100 km. However, we are getting materials from within 40-45 km in the district.”

A sub-dealer from the city said, “Currently, M sand and P sand are sold at Rs 4,300 and Rs 5,300 per unit respectively.” Speaking to TNIE, vice president of the district chapter of CREDAI D Abhishek said the cost of residential apartments has risen after the state government increased registration fees, and the hike in construction materials will push up cost by 10-15% more. He said the government to take steps to reduce the cost.