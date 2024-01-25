Tamil Nadu: Class five student loses vision in one eye after headmaster throws stick at her

SALEM: District police on Wednesday arrested the headmaster of a panchayat union primary school after a class 5 girl lost vision in one eye after she was struck by a stick thrown by him.

According to police, Gangaiammal (10), daughter of R Kumar of MGR Nagar in Thalaivasal, studies class 5 in the panchayat school in the town On December 21, the headmaster S Thirumurugavel (57) handled the class and asked students questions from the lessons. When a student failed to answer, he flung a bamboo stick at the student.

The stick missed the target and hit Gangaiammal, who was sitting next, in her left eye. The HM immediately took Gangaiammal to a PHC nearby and she was given first aid. After finishing school, Gangaiammal went home, but her eye started to bleed. The mother and neighbours took the girl to a private eye hospital in Salem. Doctors who examined the girl said she lost her sight for ever.