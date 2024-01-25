Tamil Nadu: Class five student loses vision in one eye after headmaster throws stick at her
SALEM: District police on Wednesday arrested the headmaster of a panchayat union primary school after a class 5 girl lost vision in one eye after she was struck by a stick thrown by him.
According to police, Gangaiammal (10), daughter of R Kumar of MGR Nagar in Thalaivasal, studies class 5 in the panchayat school in the town On December 21, the headmaster S Thirumurugavel (57) handled the class and asked students questions from the lessons. When a student failed to answer, he flung a bamboo stick at the student.
The stick missed the target and hit Gangaiammal, who was sitting next, in her left eye. The HM immediately took Gangaiammal to a PHC nearby and she was given first aid. After finishing school, Gangaiammal went home, but her eye started to bleed. The mother and neighbours took the girl to a private eye hospital in Salem. Doctors who examined the girl said she lost her sight for ever.
Realizing that the situation had turned bad, the HM took the girl to a private eye hospital in Madurai on December 22. But the doctors there ruled out the possibility of restoring her eyesight. The student’s family, distraught over this, questioned Thirumurugavel. But, it is alleged that Thirumurugavel spoke inappropriately to them. On Tuesday, her father Kumar filed a complaint at the Attur RDO office. On Wednesday, he lodged a complaint in Thalaivasal police station and the HM was arrested.
Officials of the School Education Department said, “We are yet to receive the police report. Action will be taken against Thirumurugavel once the report is received.”
Speaking to TNIE, Kumar, father of the student, said, “We don’t know what to do. The Tamil Nadu government should take steps to get our daughter’s eyesight back.” District Collector S Karmegam said, “I have instructed Salem GH Dean and CEO to inquire about this. Appropriate action will definitely be taken.”