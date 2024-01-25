Tamil Nadu: Four police teams formed to trace men who attacked TV journalist in Palladam

TIRUPPUR: Four special teams were formed to trace the culprits who attacked a reporter of a TV channel in Palladam on Wednesday night.

A top police officer said, "We have formed four special teams to trace the culprits. We have deduced that four-five persons were involved in the crime. Though we have secured clues after retrieving CCTV footage, we are still unable to find the motive of the culprits."

Police negligence to prevent the attack was also reported as the journalist had called the local police and dialled '100', the police control room number, to complain of unidentified individuals following him.

Nesaprabhu (30) a resident of Kamanaickenpalayam in Palladam, has been employed as a reporter in a private TV channel for the past few years. On Wednesday, a group of unidentified persons allegedly started following him. The reporter noticed that they were in their 20s and found number plates to be missing on their vehicles. He then telephoned the local police fearing an attack on him.

When Nesaprabhu stepped out of his house in Kamanaickenpalayam on Wednesday at around 9:45 pm, a group of persons attacked him with an aruval (long sickle) and a sharp blade, and fled the spot. The reporter sustained severe injuries in his left arm and shoulder.

Locals helped Nesaprabhu get admitted to Palladam Government Hospital. However, as the injuries were quite severe, he was moved to a private hospital in Coimbatore.